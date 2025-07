Trump Stirs America's 'BIGGEST' Coffee Crisis; Brazilian Coffee Faces 50% Tariff, Prices Perk Up

Updated: 23 Jul 2025, 02:50 PM IST

America’s go-to morning drink may soon come with a heavier price tag. A new tariff decision is expected to impact coffee imports from one of the country’s largest suppliers. Importers and traders are reacting quickly as the clock ticks toward a critical deadline. A major shift in U.S. coffee pricing and sourcing could be underway. Watch.