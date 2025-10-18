Trump SUED AGAIN Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee; US Chamber of Commerce Files Lawsuit Against Fee Hike

Updated: 18 Oct 2025, 01:53 am IST

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s new $100,000 H-1B visa fee. The fee, introduced on September 19, aims to encourage companies to hire American workers instead of foreign talent. The Chamber argues the move exceeds presidential authority and could severely impact small and mid-sized businesses relying on skilled international professionals. The legal challenge targets both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State.