Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Trump Takes Control Of Venezuela's Oil Reserves, Announces U.S. 'Will Run Venezuela' | FULL SPEECH

Trump Takes Control Of Venezuela's Oil Reserves, Announces U.S. 'Will Run Venezuela' | FULL SPEECH

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 07:08 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that Washington will oversee Venezuela’s transition following American strikes that led to the detention of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Trump said U.S. energy companies would step in to repair Venezuela’s oil infrastructure and restore production under American supervision. The operation has triggered emergency measures in Caracas, while U.S. authorities have confirmed criminal indictments in New York against the Venezuelan leadership. Watch.