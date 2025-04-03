Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Apr 03 2025 12:58:27
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 256.00 -2.90%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 659.50 -1.83%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,248.00 -0.25%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 360.10 2.33%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 707.60 0.74%
Business News/ Videos / Trump Tariffs: What Could Be The Immediate Impact Of Trump’s 26% Reciprocal Tariff On India?

Trump Tariffs: What Could Be The Immediate Impact Of Trump’s 26% Reciprocal Tariff On India?

Updated: 03 Apr 2025, 12:41 PM IST Livemint

Trump Tariffs: What Could Be The Immediate Impact Of Trump’s 26% Reciprocal Tariff On India? US President Donald Trump has stuck to his promise of introducing reciprocal tariffs, as he announced the sweeping economic move, impacting over 100 countries, including India. Will this move crack open India’s economy, or the impact will be more subdued?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue