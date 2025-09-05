Trump Teases Zuckerberg On His ‘Political Career’, Meta CEO Says… US President Donald Trump joked with Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a reporter asked the two about free speech concerns during a White House event with tech leaders. The incident happened after Trump hosted a dinner with tech leaders and CEOs at the White House Thursday evening. Watch the interaction here!
