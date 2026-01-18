U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened sweeping trade action against key NATO allies, announcing a 10% tariff from February 1, 2026, on goods from Denmark, Germany, France, the UK, and others. The move comes as Europe rallies behind Denmark amid tensions over Greenland. Trump has warned tariffs could rise to 25% if allies do not “back off,” calling the issue critical to global security. Protests have erupted in Copenhagen, while European leaders caution that coercion could fracture NATO and destabilise transatlantic ties.
