Trump To Lift 100% Tariffs On China? Trump Reveals Key Details Ahead Of Meet With Xi Jinping

Updated: 28 Oct 2025, 12:04 am IST

Amid renewed optimism over U.S. China trade relations, Donald Trump has hinted that a 'good deal' with China. Both Washington and Beijing confirmed that groundwork is being laid for Trump and President Xi Jinping to finalize a trade deal during their upcoming meeting. Trump revealed plans to visit China early next year, followed by Xi’s return visit to the U.S. The president also reiterated his willingness to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un during the same Asia trip. Watch.