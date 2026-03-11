Trump Unveils ‘Historic’ $300B Texas Refinery, Thanks India’s Reliance For Investment

India’s Reliance Industries has been acknowledged by US President Donald Trump for supporting a proposed $300 billion oil refinery project in Texas, which he described as a “historic” investment. The refinery, planned at the Port of Brownsville on the Texas Gulf Coast, would be the first new US oil refinery in 50 years and is expected to significantly boost America’s energy production and exports. Trump said the project would create thousands of jobs and strengthen US energy security. The announcement comes amid global energy concerns linked to tensions around Iran and potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.