English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 02 2026 15:55:47
  1. ITC share price
  2. 350.15 -3.79%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.85 0.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 352.00 4.67%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 2,195.10 -1.04%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 403.10 1.36%
Business News/ Videos / Trump vs Maduro Explained: Are U.S. Strikes About Drug Cartels, Or Venezuela’s Mega Oil Wealth?

Trump vs Maduro Explained: Are U.S. Strikes About Drug Cartels, Or Venezuela’s Mega Oil Wealth?

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 12:50 am IST Livemint

United States has carried out a military strike in Venezuela that has drawn attention to the country’s political and economic future. Trump has framed its action in the context of countering drug cartels and enforcing law, while Venezuelan officials have responded by highlighting strategic interests tied to the nation’s energy resources. The incident comes as Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, a factor that has long shaped its relationship with the United States. The exchange has intensified debate over U.S. foreign policy objectives and the regional implications of the latest developments. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue