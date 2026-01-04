Trump vs Maduro Explained: Are U.S. Strikes About Drug Cartels, Or Venezuela’s Mega Oil Wealth?

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 12:50 am IST

United States has carried out a military strike in Venezuela that has drawn attention to the country’s political and economic future. Trump has framed its action in the context of countering drug cartels and enforcing law, while Venezuelan officials have responded by highlighting strategic interests tied to the nation’s energy resources. The incident comes as Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, a factor that has long shaped its relationship with the United States. The exchange has intensified debate over U.S. foreign policy objectives and the regional implications of the latest developments. Watch.