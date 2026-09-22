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Trump vs Media: Is Natalie Harp Behind White House’s Crackdown On Major TV Networks?

Natalie Harp, a 33-year-old executive assistant to President Donald Trump, played a central role in the decision to ban CNN, MSNBC and Politico from the White House. According to reports, while the Chief of Staff and Vice President were absent, Harp presented Trump with curated broadcast clips, including critical MSNBC segments and a Politico polling graphic. The presentation allegedly drove his frustration to a fever pitch, leading to a rapid late-night Truth Social directive revoking the outlets’ credentials.

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Published22 Sep 2026, 08:51 PM IST
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Trump vs Media: Is Natalie Harp Behind White House’s Crackdown On TV Networks?
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