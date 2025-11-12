Hello User
Trump Warns Of $3 Trillion BLOW If Supreme Court Rules Against His Tariffs | Explained

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 01:27 am IST Livemint

Donald Trump has issued a stark warning ahead of a pivotal Supreme Court ruling that could determine the fate of his sweeping tariff policy. The former president claims the economic impact of reversing his trade actions could exceed three trillion dollars, raising major questions about national security and executive authority. The Supreme Court is now examining whether Trump legally imposed the tariffs under emergency powers, a decision that may redefine the balance between presidential and congressional control over U.S. trade. Watch.