#Trump Warns Of Further #WestAsia Escalation As #IranWar Rages On

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran was “three to four weeks away, maybe sooner” from having a nuclear weapon, saying the entire strategic picture would change if Tehran acquired one. Speaking on the issue, Trump said the US had to “put out the fire in the Middle East” to prevent Iran from threatening Israel, the wider region, and eventually the United States. He rejected earlier predictions that oil prices would surge to $300–$400 a barrel, noting that prices were around $90 and that more oil was moving through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d