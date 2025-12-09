Donald Trump has signalled fresh tariffs on Indian rice after U.S. farmers accused New Delhi of “dumping” cheap grain into American markets — a warning that sent Indian rice exporters and stocks tumbling. The White House says new duties are on the table, even as India’s 60,000-crore rice export engine faces its toughest test yet. With Trump already imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods this year, a new blow could reshape prices, supply chains, and market access for companies like KRBL and LT Foods.
