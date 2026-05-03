Trump Withdraws 5,000 U.S. Troops From Germany: What It Means For NATO & Europe’s Security

Donald Trump is following through on years of threats: the U.S. will withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany — roughly one-seventh of American forces stationed there. The pullout, planned over 6-12 months, has triggered bipartisan alarm in Washington. Lawmakers from both parties warn it sends the wrong signal to Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Ukraine war. The move comes as Trump expresses fury at European allies, especially Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for criticising U.S. strategy in the Iran conflict and refusing stronger military support. Simultaneously, Trump announced plans for 25% tariffs on EU cars and trucks, hitting Germany’s auto industry hard.