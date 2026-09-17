‘Trump, Xi Too Consumed To Save The World From AI’: Experts Weigh In After Rising Concerns

What happens when the world’s two biggest AI powers are racing so hard that slowing the pace itself starts to look dangerous? Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to “pace the frontier” so safety can keep up. Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis and Elon Musk have backed broader caution. But President Donald Trump insists the US cannot afford to lose the AI race to China, calling safety warnings a “sick conspiracy.” The fear centres on increasingly autonomous AI agents that could plan, act and improve themselves.