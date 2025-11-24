English
Business News/ Videos / Trump-Era AI Expansion Begins: OpenAI and Sam Altman Tap Foxconn for Massive $500B Data-Centre

Trump-Era AI Expansion Begins: OpenAI and Sam Altman Tap Foxconn for Massive $500B Data-Centre

Updated: 24 Nov 2025, 10:58 pm IST Livemint

OpenAI teams up with Foxconn for $500B U.S. AI hardware empire—custom chips, servers & data centers to power next-gen models! Bezos's Prometheus rivals xAI; talent war escalates with 100+ poached from OpenAI/DeepMind. Stargate project aims for world's largest AI clusters. Watch the AI supply chain battle!

 
