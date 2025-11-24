OpenAI teams up with Foxconn for $500B U.S. AI hardware empire—custom chips, servers & data centers to power next-gen models! Bezos's Prometheus rivals xAI; talent war escalates with 100+ poached from OpenAI/DeepMind. Stargate project aims for world's largest AI clusters. Watch the AI supply chain battle!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.