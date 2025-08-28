‘Trumpian Tariffs Will Enable India To…’: Ex NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Updated: 28 Aug 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant urges CBIC to lead India’s economic transformation through AI and tech-driven tax reforms. Speaking on August 25, 2025, Kant emphasized modernizing GST and customs with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital forensics to boost compliance and efficiency. Amid Trump’s 50% tariffs, he sees a chance for CBIC to simplify GST, reduce burdens, and make India a global leader by 2047.