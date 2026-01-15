English
Business News/ Videos / Trump–Powell Showdown: Can the Fed Stay Independent in a Street Fight? | Explained

Trump–Powell Showdown: Can the Fed Stay Independent in a Street Fight? | Explained

Updated: 15 Jan 2026, 01:52 pm IST Abhishek Singh

The latest clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell marks the most serious escalation yet in a long-simmering conflict over U.S. monetary policy. Powell said the Department of Justice on Friday served the Fed ‘with grand jury subpoenas threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June’. Where's the fight between Trump and Powell headed? Watch this video to find out.

 
