The latest clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell marks the most serious escalation yet in a long-simmering conflict over U.S. monetary policy. Powell said the Department of Justice on Friday served the Fed ‘with grand jury subpoenas threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June’. Where's the fight between Trump and Powell headed? Watch this video to find out.
