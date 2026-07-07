Trump's 40-Minute Long Event Turned Washington Into World's Most Polluted City

For a few hours on July 5 morning, Washington DC topped global pollution charts — surpassing Jakarta and Delhi — due to an unprecedented fireworks display. Over 850,000 fireworks were launched in just 40 minutes in a world record attempt ordered by the Trump administration for the 250th Independence Day celebrations. Fine particle pollution (PM2.5) spiked over 200 micrograms per cubic metre — five times the EPA safe limit — as smoke blanketed the area. Experts had warned of health risks, but the show went ahead amid record heat.
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