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Trump’s $5,000 Election Gamble: Massive 'Trump Dividend' Payout if Republicans Win Congress | Watch

President Donald Trump has made a stunning $5,000 promise to American adults if Republicans retain control of Congress in the November midterm elections. Calling it a “Trump dividend,” the proposal could cost roughly $1.35 trillion if extended to around 270 million U.S. adults. Trump urged voters to “pretend” he is on the ballot, making his personal popularity a central part of the GOP’s midterm strategy. The proposal comes as Trump faces weak approval ratings and Republicans navigate competitive races. Trump also warned Iran over activity at the fortified Pickaxe Mountain site, threatening a potentially major strike.

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Published10 Sep 2026, 12:14 PM IST
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Trump’s $5,000 Election Gamble: Massive 'Trump Dividend' Payout Announced
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