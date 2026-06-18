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Trump's Big Admission: A 4-Week Oil Countdown Started Before Iran Deal Was Sealed

US President Donald Trump claimed the world was only weeks away from running out of oil before the recent agreement with Iran helped ease tensions. Speaking at the G7 Summit in France, Trump warned that continued conflict could have triggered a major global energy crisis and completely disrupted shipping routes, particularly through the critical Strait of Hormuz. He suggested that without the deal, tanker movement could have stopped entirely, pushing the global economy into chaos. Trump’s remarks highlight growing concerns over energy security and the fragile state of worldwide oil supplies.

Livemint
Published18 Jun 2026, 10:10 PM IST
Trump's Big Admission: A 4-Week Oil Countdown Began Before Iran Deal Was Sealed
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