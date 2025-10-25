English
Trump's BIG Appeal To China's Xi Jinping Ahead Of ASEAN Summit In Malaysia

Trump's BIG Appeal To China's Xi Jinping Ahead Of ASEAN Summit In Malaysia

Updated: 25 Oct 2025, 06:59 pm IST Livemint

Donald Trump eyes very good meeting with Xi Jinping at ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025, urging China to slap big sanctions on Russia for Ukraine war! Amid tariff threats, Trump hails Xi ties while praising Japan's new PM Sanae Takaichi as Abe's great friend. Watch the high-stakes diplomacy!

 
