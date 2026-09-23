Trump’s BIG Diesel Move: U.S. Administration Plans To Stop Diesel Exports | Details

President Donald Trump is pushing to keep more American diesel at home as prices soar to a record average of $6.53 a gallon — up more than 75% from a year ago. The surge stems from global supply disruptions linked to the wars in Iran and Ukraine. Trump has said “let’s not send out the diesel,” noting the US produces large volumes. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the administration is examining the feasibility of a full or partial export ban but has not yet decided.