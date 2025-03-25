Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Trump’s BIG Move As US Second Lady Usha Vance To Lead Delegation To Greenland | What’s The Agenda?

Trump’s BIG Move As US Second Lady Usha Vance To Lead Delegation To Greenland | What’s The Agenda?

Updated: 25 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST Livemint

US Second Lady Usha Vance | US Second Lady | Usha Vance to Visit Greenland | Greenland News | US News | Trump | Trump on Greenland Trump’s BIG Move As US Second Lady Usha Vance To Lead Delegation To Greenland | What’s The Agenda? Second Lady Usha Vance is set to visit Greenland, the mineral-rich, self-governing territory of Denmark, amid renewed assertions by President Donald Trump that the United States will eventually take control of the island. But what exactly is on the agenda? Watch to find out!

