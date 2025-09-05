Trump’s controversial ICE bonus plan sparks outrage! The DHS offers $500-$1,000 quarterly bonuses for local police in the 287(g) program, incentivizing arrests of undocumented migrants. With $150 Billion in funding and 8,500 officers across 40 states, ICE aims for 3,000 daily arrests. Critics slam it as a “bounty system” risking racial profiling, while supporters claim it boosts safety.
