English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Sept 05 2025 15:56:06
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.50 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 691.85 0.63%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 328.70 -0.45%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.65 0.54%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 937.65 0.30%
Business News/ Videos / Trump’s BIGGEST Escalation In Anti-Deportation Drive: ‘Bounty’, Training For Arresting Migrants

Trump’s BIGGEST Escalation In Anti-Deportation Drive: ‘Bounty’, Training For Arresting Migrants

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 06:27 pm IST Livemint

Trump’s controversial ICE bonus plan sparks outrage! The DHS offers $500-$1,000 quarterly bonuses for local police in the 287(g) program, incentivizing arrests of undocumented migrants. With $150 Billion in funding and 8,500 officers across 40 states, ICE aims for 3,000 daily arrests. Critics slam it as a “bounty system” risking racial profiling, while supporters claim it boosts safety.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue