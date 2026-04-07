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Trump’s Chilling Rhetoric As ‘8 PM Tuesday’ Deadline Nears For Iran On Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, saying the country “could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.” Speaking to reporters, Trump reiterated his Tuesday night deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire deal. He demanded that Tehran forswear nuclear weapons and immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil transit waterway. If no deal is reached, Trump threatened broader bombing raids, including strikes on power plants and other critical infrastructure.

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Published7 Apr 2026, 02:26 AM IST
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Trump’s Chilling Rhetoric As ‘8 PM Tuesday’ Deadline Nears For Iran On Hormuz
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