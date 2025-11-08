English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 07 2025 15:59:09
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.15 -0.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,001.10 -4.46%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,223.25 -0.43%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 305.95 0.05%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.45 2.37%
Business News/ Videos / Trump's Crackdown On 'Drug-Boats': Damning Report On US Military Strikes On 'Narco-Terrorists'

Trump's Crackdown On 'Drug-Boats': Damning Report On US Military Strikes On 'Narco-Terrorists'

Updated: 08 Nov 2025, 02:38 pm IST Livemint

A new investigation has raised fresh questions about the U.S. military’s recent strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats operating in the Caribbean and Pacific. The report examines how President Donald Trump’s maritime crackdown unfolded, and looks at the identities and backgrounds of the men killed since September. Families on Venezuela’s northeastern coast have shared accounts of the disappearances, while officials continue to release limited information about the operation. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue