Trump's Crackdown On 'Drug-Boats': Damning Report On US Military Strikes On 'Narco-Terrorists'

Trump's Crackdown On 'Drug-Boats': Damning Report On US Military Strikes On 'Narco-Terrorists'

Updated: 08 Nov 2025, 02:38 pm IST Livemint

A new investigation has raised fresh questions about the U.S. military’s recent strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats operating in the Caribbean and Pacific. The report examines how President Donald Trump’s maritime crackdown unfolded, and looks at the identities and backgrounds of the men killed since September. Families on Venezuela’s northeastern coast have shared accounts of the disappearances, while officials continue to release limited information about the operation. Watch.