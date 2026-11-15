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Trump's Cuba Takeover Threat: Is A Military Showdown Coming?

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has warned that the island is preparing to repel foreign military aggression amid rising tensions with the Trump administration. Speaking during defence activities in Havana, he pointed to nationwide military exercises and intensified civilian preparations. Díaz-Canel demanded an end to U.S. pressure and the long-standing blockade, insisting that Cuba poses no threat to other nations. His remarks come as tighter oil restrictions and sanctions deepen the country’s energy crisis and hardship for ordinary Cubans.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2026, 01:02 PM IST
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Trump's Cuba Takeover Threat: Is A Military Showdown Coming?
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