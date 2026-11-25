Trump's Envoy Turns To Russia As Netanyahu Faces Growing Pressure Over Gaza | Details

U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner has issued a blunt warning that Israel is trending toward global-pariah status over its handling of the Gaza conflict, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change course and back Washington’s stalled post-war peace framework. In an interview published by New York Magazine on November 23, Kushner-a key architect of both the 2020 Abraham Accords and last year’s Gaza ceasefire-argued that Israel stands at a critical fork in the road and could emerge from the October 7 tragedy far more secure and regionally integrated if its leadership embraced the U.S.-backed plan.