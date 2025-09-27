English
Business News/ Videos / Trump's First Reaction To Ex-FBI Director James Comey Indictment | Watch

Trump's First Reaction To Ex-FBI Director James Comey Indictment | Watch

Updated: 27 Sept 2025, 08:16 pm IST Livemint

Trump hails Comey indictment as overdue accountability for Russiagate hoax on September 28, 2025! Trump blasts the deep state in a fiery rally, tying it to his 2024 election win, while slamming Democrats for risking a government shutdown over funding talks. With Congress stalled on the $6.5 Trillion budget, will shutdown hit October 1? Watch the full explosive rally!

 
