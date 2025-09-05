Trump's Full-Blown Meltdown Over Modi-Putin-Xi Bonhomie Days After SCO Summit Viral Moment

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 11:33 pm IST

A week after the SCO summit in China, Donald Trump erupted on Truth Social, declaring “we’ve lost India and Russia to China” in a furious post that left Washington scrambling. The outburst followed warm camaraderie between Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, with Putin calling Modi his “dear friend” and Xi slamming U.S. “bullying.” Just days earlier, Trump had imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods and blasted New Delhi for buying Russian oil and weapons. As Putin warned, “you cannot talk to India or China like that,” global alliances are shifting fast.