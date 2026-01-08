Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Trump's Greenland ‘Takeover’ Plan May SEVERELY Backfire | Here's Why

Trump's Greenland ‘Takeover’ Plan May SEVERELY Backfire | Here's Why

Updated: 08 Jan 2026, 11:04 pm IST Livemint

Trump Revives Greenland Grab: We Need It for National Security! US President demands control of ice-covered island-hints at buying, seizing if needed-for strategic edge against Russia/China ships. Rich in oil, minerals, rare earths, hydropower- but 2-mile-thick ice sheet, freezing temps, collapsing cliffs, tsunamis & melting permafrost make it deadly. Inuit trauma, 2021 oil ban, past failures (Norse, US bases) ignored. Ice itself is real treasure—melting risks 23ft sea rise, global catastrophe.