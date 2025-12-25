A major shift is underway in the U.S. work-visa system, and India’s top tech industry body is now warning of far-reaching consequences. The change moves away from the long-standing lottery framework toward a wage-based selection model, raising concerns about how global tech hiring could be reshaped. Nasscom says the new approach could alter workforce planning, entry-level access, and long-term talent pipelines for Indian IT firms operating in America. Watch.
