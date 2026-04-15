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Trump’s Hormuz Blockade Fails Day 1? US Scrambles For Iran Talks 2.0 In Islamabad

Trump’s ambitious naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is under intense scrutiny after reports suggested limited impact on Day 1. Despite deploying over 10,000 troops, warships, and aircraft, merchant vessels were seen navigating the critical waterway. As questions mount over the blockade’s effectiveness, Washington appears to be recalibrating its strategy, with fresh diplomatic outreach toward Iran reportedly on the table. Talks in Islamabad could signal a shift from military pressure to negotiations, raising global stakes for energy markets and regional stability. Is this a strategic pivot or a setback for U.S. policy?

Livemint
Published15 Apr 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Trump’s Hormuz Blockade Fails Day 1? US Scrambles For Iran Talks 2.0
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