U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly asserting new authority to enter homes using administrative warrants (Form I-205) instead of judicial warrants signed by a judge, according to a Wall Street Journal report. This policy change, planned for January 2026, cites due process provided by immigration courts as justification. Read the full report at WSJ.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.