Trump’s ICE Agents Are Reportedly Entering Homes In U.S. Without Warrants: What’s Happening?

Updated: 23 Jan 2026, 07:29 pm IST

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly asserting new authority to enter homes using administrative warrants (Form I-205) instead of judicial warrants signed by a judge, according to a Wall Street Journal report. This policy change, planned for January 2026, cites due process provided by immigration courts as justification. Read the full report at WSJ.