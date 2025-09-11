Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India amid trade tensions, signaling a potential thaw! Gor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that India and the U.S. are “not that far apart” on a trade deal, with “nitty-gritty” talks resuming next week. Holding India to “different standards” as a strategic partner, Gor eyes resolution in weeks. With tariffs at 50% over Russian oil, will Gor bridge the gap?
