English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Sept 11 2025 15:59:33
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 968.10 0.21%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 415.00 0.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 823.80 0.67%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,401.80 -0.12%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,383.50 0.49%
Business News/ Videos / Trump's India Envoy Nominee Sergio Gor Gives Big Update On Trade Talks, Says 'Deal Not Far Now'

Trump's India Envoy Nominee Sergio Gor Gives Big Update On Trade Talks, Says 'Deal Not Far Now'

Updated: 11 Sept 2025, 11:22 pm IST Livemint

Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India amid trade tensions, signaling a potential thaw! Gor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that India and the U.S. are “not that far apart” on a trade deal, with “nitty-gritty” talks resuming next week. Holding India to “different standards” as a strategic partner, Gor eyes resolution in weeks. With tariffs at 50% over Russian oil, will Gor bridge the gap?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue