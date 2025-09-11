Hello User
Trump's India Envoy Nominee Sergio Gor Gives Big Update On Trade Talks, Says 'Deal Not Far Now'

Trump's India Envoy Nominee Sergio Gor Gives Big Update On Trade Talks, Says 'Deal Not Far Now'

Updated: 11 Sept 2025, 11:22 pm IST Livemint

Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India amid trade tensions, signaling a potential thaw! Gor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that India and the U.S. are “not that far apart” on a trade deal, with “nitty-gritty” talks resuming next week. Holding India to “different standards” as a strategic partner, Gor eyes resolution in weeks. With tariffs at 50% over Russian oil, will Gor bridge the gap?