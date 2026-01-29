Trump’s Indian-Origin Cybersecurity Chief Uploaded SENSITIVE Docs To ChatGPT

US Cybersecurity Chief Madhu Gottumukkala Under Fire for Uploading Sensitive Files to ChatGPT! Indian-origin technocrat, Trump's trusted aide & interim CISA director, reportedly pushed for access despite DHS ban—then uploaded For Official Use Only contracting docs to public AI (700M users). Sensors flagged multiple leaks Aug 2025; internal review launched. CISA defends: Temporary exception under controls, last use mid-July. Undisputed: Govt files entered OpenAI system. Controversy hits amid Trump's AI push—critics warn dangerous example for agencies. Madhu: 24yrs IT veteran, PhD Info Systems, degrees US/India.
