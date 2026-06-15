Trump's Iran Deal Leak: $24 Billion, Sanctions Relief & Major US Concessions? | US-Iran 'Peace' Deal

Iran's state-affiliated Mehr News has published what it claims is a 14-point draft agreement outlining a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal. The reported framework includes an end to military operations, sanctions relief, withdrawal of U.S. forces near Iran, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The leak surfaced shortly after Donald Trump announced that a U.S.-Iran agreement had been completed, sparking debate over whether Washington made major concessions to secure peace.