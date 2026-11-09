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Trump's Iran War Backfires! Mojtaba's Aide Delivers Chilling Warning To U.S. And Israel | Details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticised US President Donald Trump after sharing a clip from Trump’s CBS News “60 Minutes” interview. Responding to Trump’s comments on the war, gasoline prices and public attitudes towards Israel, Araghchi accused Israel of drawing successive US administrations into “forever wars.” Watch Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s response to President Trump’s remarks.

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Published9 Nov 2026, 05:35 PM IST
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Trump's Iran War Backfires: Mojtaba's Aide Delivers Chilling Warning | Details
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