Trump’s Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Make Greenland 51st U.S. State | Explained

US Bill to Annex Greenland as 51st State! Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduces Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act - first to grant White House power to pursue world's largest island (Denmark's territory). Prevent adversaries controlling Arctic, secure northern flank from Russia/China, Fine says. Trump & Sec State Rubio push: Vital for security. Echoes 1946/2019 US bids; Denmark rejects: Not for sale. Arctic battleground heats up!
