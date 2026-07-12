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Trump's Long-term Ally And U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dies At 71 Due To Health Issues

Longtime Republican Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina has passed away at the age of 71 after a brief and sudden illness. Graham, a prominent Trump ally and influential voice in the GOP, leaves a significant void in US politics. His office released a statement requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time. Watch the latest updates on this major political loss.

Livemint
Published12 Jul 2026, 01:41 PM IST
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Trump's Long-term Ally And U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dies At 71
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