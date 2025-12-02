A new exchange between two Indian-origin conservative figures has drawn attention within Republican circle, following comments that resurfaced online and prompted wider discussion across social media. The verbal attack has raised questions about emerging divides among younger voices aligned with the MAGA movement and older conservative voices. The development also comes at a time when internal dynamics within the party continue to evolve ahead of key national and state-level contests. Watch.
