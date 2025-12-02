English
Business News/ Videos / Trump’s MAGA Base Splits? Nalin Haley Takes Aim at Vivek Ramaswamy's "Third World Parenting"

Trump’s MAGA Base Splits? Nalin Haley Takes Aim at Vivek Ramaswamy's "Third World Parenting"

Updated: 02 Dec 2025, 12:36 am IST Livemint

A new exchange between two Indian-origin conservative figures has drawn attention within Republican circle, following comments that resurfaced online and prompted wider discussion across social media. The verbal attack has raised questions about emerging divides among younger voices aligned with the MAGA movement and older conservative voices. The development also comes at a time when internal dynamics within the party continue to evolve ahead of key national and state-level contests. Watch.

 
