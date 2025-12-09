Trump’s New Security Doctrine For U.S: Is It A Game-Changer Or Threat For India?

Updated: 09 Dec 2025, 11:56 pm IST

Trump’s NEW National Security Strategy elevates India to CORE partner! Indo-Pacific now defining theatre of global power. US demands reciprocity in trade, shared maritime security, tech ecosystems, critical minerals & resilient supply chains. No more major defence partner label-sharper, transactional alliance stretching Asia-Europe-Africa. India pulled deeper into US architecture to counter China across seas, chips & markets.