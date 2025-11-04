English
Trump's NVIDIA Threat To China: No Blackwell Chips To ANY Country | 'Those Chips Are 10 Years Ahead'

Trump’s NVIDIA Threat To China: No Blackwell Chips To ANY Country | ‘Those Chips Are 10 Years Ahead’

Updated: 04 Nov 2025, 05:26 pm IST Livemint

Trump’s NVIDIA Threat To China: No Blackwell Chips To ANY Country | ‘Those Chips Are 10 Years Ahead’ US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Nvidia's advanced Blackwell chip for artificial intelligence (AI) would not be available to “other people,” Reuters reported. Nvidia dominates the AI chip market and recently hit a $5 trillion market capitalisation. Watch for more!

 
