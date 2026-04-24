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'Trump's Post Was Inappropriate And...': India TRASHES Trump's Post Calling India, China 'Hellhole'

India has strongly reacted to remarks by Donald Trump after his social media post referring to India and China drew diplomatic attention. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the comments as uninformed, inappropriate and not reflective of the long-standing India-U.S. partnership. The response comes as trade discussions between India and the United States continue, with an Indian delegation returning after three days of negotiations. Watch.

Livemint
Published24 Apr 2026, 01:17 AM IST
'Inappropriate': India TRASHES Trump's Post Calling India, China 'Hellhole'
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