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Trump's SHOCKING Revelation, US President Says Ceasefire With Iran Was A Favour To Pakistan | Watch

Donald Trump has said that the ceasefire with Iran was agreed to as a “favour” to Pakistan, according to remarks made aboard Air Force One. Trump reiterated his stance on Iran’s nuclear programme, stating that the United States would not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons. Watch.

Livemint
Published18 May 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Trump Says Ceasefire With Iran Was A Favour To Pakistan | Watch
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